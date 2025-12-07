403
Kuwait Welcomes UN Resolution To Extend UNRWA Mandate
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday welcomed a recent United Nations (UN) resolution to extend the mandate of the UN refugee agency (UNRWA) by three more years until 2029.
In a press statement, the ministry said that the UN move reflects the continuation of the agency's vital role in providing basic humanitarian services to Palestinian refugees in its operation areas.
It underlined that the resolution also shows the international community's solidarity and commitment to supporting the rights of Palestinian refugees, and affirms that it is essential for the UNRWA to keep doing its humanitarian missions.
The ministry also restated Kuwait's untiring stance and support for UNRWA and international efforts to empower it to continue offering its humanitarian services to Palestinian refugees. (end)
