Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nightclub Fire in Goa Claims 23 Lives

Nightclub Fire in Goa Claims 23 Lives


2025-12-07 02:01:57
(MENAFN) A devastating fire erupted at a nightclub in Goa, the western Indian state known for its tourist attractions, resulting in the deaths of 23 individuals, according to officials.

The blaze occurred around midnight on Saturday in the Arpora district. Pramod Sawant, Goa’s chief minister, shared the news on the US social media platform X early on Sunday.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people,” he stated.

Following his visit to the scene, Sawant announced that he had instructed an official investigation.

“The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed,” he explained.

“Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”

Goa, a favored destination for tourists along India’s western coastline, faced the tragedy reportedly due to a cylinder explosion.

Most of the victims were members of the nightclub’s kitchen staff, according to a media outlet.

MENAFN07122025000045017167ID1110447390



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search