Nightclub Fire in Goa Claims 23 Lives
(MENAFN) A devastating fire erupted at a nightclub in Goa, the western Indian state known for its tourist attractions, resulting in the deaths of 23 individuals, according to officials.
The blaze occurred around midnight on Saturday in the Arpora district. Pramod Sawant, Goa’s chief minister, shared the news on the US social media platform X early on Sunday.
“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people,” he stated.
Following his visit to the scene, Sawant announced that he had instructed an official investigation.
“The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed,” he explained.
“Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”
Goa, a favored destination for tourists along India’s western coastline, faced the tragedy reportedly due to a cylinder explosion.
Most of the victims were members of the nightclub’s kitchen staff, according to a media outlet.
