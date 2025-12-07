Pegasus Launches Istanbulbilbao Service

Dhaka: Pegasus airlines said it has launched direct flights between Istanbul and Bilbao, expanding its network between Türkiye and Spain.

The service will operate four times a week in both directions.

Departures from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen airport (SAW) are scheduled for 09:20 on Mondays and 10:15 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flights from Bilbao airport (BIO) will leave at 12:55 on Mondays, 14:00 on Wednesdays and Fridays, and 13:50 on Sundays.

Pegasus said the new route will offer low-cost travel options and support growing passenger demand between the two markets.

“We are pleased to launch direct flights between Istanbul and Bilbao, expanding our network and strengthening links between Türkiye and Spain,” chief commercial officer Onur Dedeköylü said in a statement.

