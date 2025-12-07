Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli President Resists Pressure Over Netanyahu Pardon Request

2025-12-07 01:59:54
(MENAFN) Israel’s president offered a firm response on Saturday to US President Donald Trump’s appeal for a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption.

In an interview with a media outlet, Isaac Herzog acknowledged that his office had received a plea for clemency from Netanyahu and confirmed that it is moving through “a process which goes through the Justice Ministry and my legal adviser and so on.”

He emphasized the unusual nature of the appeal, noting that, above all, he would weigh what serves the broader interests of the Israeli public.

“This is certainly an extraordinary request and above all when dealing with it I will consider what is the best interest of the Israeli people,” he stated.

Pushing back against Trump’s attempts to sway the decision, Herzog said he appreciates the US leader’s perspectives and longstanding camaraderie but underscored that Israel’s governmental systems function autonomously.

“Israel, naturally, is a sovereign country and we fully respect the Israeli legal system and its requirements,” he remarked.

When questioned about a possible refusal of the pardon, Herzog stressed that Israel’s ties with both the United States and Trump remain “warm,” urging observers to keep the matter in proper perspective and cautioning against “doomsday analysis.”

Regarding Israel’s forthcoming elections scheduled for next year, Herzog highlighted that the central issue will be “how Israelis view the future of the relationship with the Palestinians.”

Meanwhile, Israeli prosecutors resumed their court interrogation of Netanyahu on Wednesday concerning the corruption allegations brought against him.

