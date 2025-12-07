403
Hegseth Intensifies Warnings Against Drug-Smuggling Operations
(MENAFN) Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a forceful caution on Saturday to drug-trafficking organizations, emphasizing that any networks attempting to transport narcotics into the United States will encounter deadly repercussions as American strikes against suspected drug-running vessels persist across the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.
“Right now, the world is seeing the strength of American resolve and stemming the flow of lethal drugs to our country. Here again, we've been focused and here we've been clear,” Hegseth declared during remarks at the 2025 Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.
His comments underscored the administration’s commitment to intensifying its campaign against transnational criminal groups.
Hegseth reiterated that “If you're working for a designated terrorist organization and you bring drugs to this country in a boat, we will find you and we will sink you. Let there be no doubt about it,” defending the ongoing operations despite increasing bipartisan scrutiny regarding the legality of the strategy.
He insisted that lethal action against maritime drug traffickers remains an essential component of national security efforts.
The United States is elevating its focus on dismantling cartels throughout the Western Hemisphere, Hegseth emphasized.
He argued that “The days in which these narco-terrorists, designated terror organizations, operate freely in our hemisphere, are over.”
He likened these groups to “the al-Qaeda of our hemisphere,” noting that U.S. forces are pursuing them with parallel “sophistication and precision.”
According to Hegseth, American authorities are actively tracking and striking these networks, vowing to continue such measures “so long as they are poisoning our people with narcotics.”
