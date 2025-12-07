403
IAEA reports drone damage to Chernobyl safety structure
(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the protective steel structure at Ukraine’s Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant was damaged during a February drone strike, compromising its core safety function. In a written statement on Friday, the agency said its experts assessed last week that the New Safe Confinement, the massive steel arch installed to contain radioactive contamination from the 1986 disaster, suffered damage to its outer shell and experienced a fire following the attack.
While limited temporary repairs have been carried out on the roof, the IAEA noted that extensive restoration is now needed to ensure the structure can safely fulfill its role. “The shield can no longer fulfil its essential safety role,” the agency said.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi emphasized that the organization, which maintains a permanent team at Chernobyl, will continue supporting efforts to fully restore nuclear safety and security. “The IAEA, which has a permanent team at the site, will continue doing everything it can to support efforts to fully restore nuclear safety and security at the Chernobyl facility,” Grossi said.
The statement also drew attention to ongoing concerns at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, under Russian control since March 2022. Overnight military activity caused the facility to temporarily lose all external power for the 11th time since the conflict began. Power was restored within about 30 minutes via a 330-kV transmission line, although the main 750-kV line remains offline.
Grossi noted that repeated power disruptions at Ukraine’s nuclear plants, forced by damage to the national grid, compel reductions in output and pose “unacceptable risks.” He called on all parties to exercise restraint and protect nuclear facilities and surrounding infrastructure to avoid potential accidents.
