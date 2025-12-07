403
Fidan states Ankara is close to resolving its US sanctions dispute
(MENAFN) Türkiye is reportedly close to resolving its dispute with the United States over sanctions related to its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Saturday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Fidan said talks with Washington are advancing and expressed confidence about a positive outcome, adding, “I believe we’ll soon find a way to remove that obstacle.”
The sanctions, imposed in 2020 under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), have strained relations between Ankara and Washington for nearly five years.
Turning to developments in the Middle East, Fidan warned that halting the US-backed Gaza cease-fire plan before reaching its next phase would represent a “huge failure” for both the international community and Washington, noting that former President Donald Trump has personally championed the initiative.
He explained that Hamas can only be disarmed if a credible Palestinian civil administration is established alongside a vetted, well-trained police force. Fidan added that the group is willing to transfer authority over Gaza.
"First of all, we need to see that the Palestinian committee of technical people are taking over the administration of Gaza, then we need to see that the police force is being formed to police Gaza – again, by the Palestinians, not Hamas," he said.
Ongoing discussions are focused on advancing the next stage of the US-backed plan to conclude the two-year conflict in Gaza. Fidan noted that the Gaza police would operate under the support of a planned international stabilization force and added that Washington is pressing Israel to allow Türkiye’s involvement in the mission, with Ankara prepared to deploy troops if necessary.
