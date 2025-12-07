403
Gaza Hospital Director Nears One Year in Israeli Custody
(MENAFN) Gaza's Health Ministry issued an urgent appeal Friday as Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya approaches one year in Israeli custody, demanding international intervention to determine his whereabouts and obtain his freedom.
Israeli forces seized Abu Safiya, who led Kamal Adwan Hospital, during a December 27, 2024 raid on the medical facility, taking him into custody at gunpoint.
Amnesty International reported in October that the detained physician endured mistreatment and abuse while in detention, according to legal counsel who met with Abu Safiya and fellow detainees.
Munir Al-Bursh, Gaza's Health Ministry chief, issued a statement via Telegram calling on global powers to intervene: "We appeal to the countries of the world to secure the release of Abu Safiya, disclose his fate, and provide him with protection under international law."
Al-Bursh emphasized the inviolability of medical personnel, declaring that targeting physicians amounts to attacking justice itself.
The ministry head defended the imprisoned doctor's record: "was not detained for carrying a weapon or harming anyone, but because he practiced his humanitarian profession, carried his stethoscope and compassionate heart, and supported the lives of people when the world abandoned them."
Al-Bursh described Abu Safiya as a prominent figure across Gaza's medical infrastructure who remained at his post treating casualties throughout Israel's military campaign until his detention, which severed contact with his relatives and ended his life-saving work.
The health official demanded accountability from Israel "the crimes of abducting doctors and paramedics and torturing them."
Al-Bursh pressed international humanitarian organizations to safeguard Gaza's medical workforce and push for Abu Safiya's release.
Israeli military operations have claimed over 70,000 Palestinian lives—predominantly women and children—with nearly 171,000 wounded since October 2023, with violence persisting despite a ceasefire implemented two months prior.
