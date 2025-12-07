403
Ukraine focuses on peace, post-war recovery in US talks
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said Saturday that discussions with US representatives in Washington, DC, focused primarily on achieving a peace settlement with Russia and planning for post-war recovery. This marked his sixth meeting in two weeks with US envoys.
Umerov, together with Ukraine’s General Staff chief Andriy Hnatov, met with US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to review the outcomes of their recent visit to Moscow, where they explored potential conditions for ending the conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Ukraine's priority is a settlement that guarantees the protection of Ukraine's independence and state sovereignty, the security of Ukrainians, and (that) forms a stable foundation for a successful democratic future,” Umerov said on Telegram.
The discussions also addressed a separate “future development program” focused on Ukraine’s post-war rebuilding, including joint US-Ukraine economic projects and long-term reconstruction initiatives. Umerov noted that further consultations are scheduled for Sunday.
Following the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the participants—Umerov, Hnatov, Witkoff, and Kushner—briefed him on the discussions. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov urged all parties to refrain from public commentary to avoid disrupting the negotiation process.
