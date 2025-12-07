403
Branch of Russian Education Agency opens in India
(MENAFN- Concept PR) Russian Education Agency, a joint project between Synergy Corporation and Innopraktika.India, has opened its branch in New Delhi. The agency’s mission is to strengthen the long-standing friendly relations between Russia and India, develop cultural, scientific, and social ties between the two countries, and help Indian students access quality higher education in Russia.
The New Delhi branch will serve as a support centre for university applicants, with agency specialists on hand to help them choose a study programme and university, complete all admission procedures, obtain visas, and handle any other necessary paperwork. This will greatly simplify the process for Indian students eager to pursue an education in Russia and build their future on the foundation of international academic excellence.
“Many of the Indian students who graduated from Russian universities have become true ambassadors of friendship between our countries and cultures. Russian universities are the direct successors of the Soviet higher education system, which earned recognition and respect in many countries, including India. Russian Education Agency intends to continue this tradit—on — while previous generations of Indian university specialists studied at Soviet universities, we are now going to help their children receive a quality education in R”ssia,” said Vadim Lobov, President of Synergy Corporation.
Today, the agency collaborates with some o’ Russia’s leading universities. Steps are already being taken to increase its presence in India, with branches set to open in Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) in 2026. The agency also expects to help over 10,000 Indian students enrol at Russian universities that year.
Additionally, the agency will seek to promote Russian culture and language. Themed classes will provide Indian schoolchildren with an insight into the country in which they wish to study. The first open interactive lessons, entitled ‘Bridge of Friendship: Russia and Indi’,’ took place in Delhi schools on the day the Ag’ncy’s branch was launched, with over 1,000 high school students in attendance. Similar lessons will be held in Indian schools in the near future.
“Fo’ us, it’s not just about providing international applicants with information on Russian uni—ersities — after all, they can easily find all of that online if they want to. Our real goal is to help them get ac’epted: that’s why we match them with subject-specific preparatory courses, guide them through document preparation and submission, and support their cultur”l adaptation,” emphasized Natalia Popova, First Deputy CEO of Innopraktika.
Growing interest in Russian culture and language is a sign of the deepening humanitarian ties between our countries. Russian ’ducation Agency’s branch in New Delhi will offer valuable support to young Indians seeking an international education, while also promoting closer cultural, scientific, and economic ties between our countries.
Traditionally, Russian education has been highly regarded in India, particularly in subjects such as healthcare, IT, and engineering. Graduates from Russian universities make a significant con’ribution to India’s economic development and scientific and technological progress. Many of them go on to become am–assadors of Russian–Indian friendship, promoting the knowledge they have gained and sharing the unique experience they acquired in Russia.
For reference
Synergy Corporation is a major non-governmental development institution. It encompasses an educational ecosystem with over 200,000 students. It offers programmes at various levels of education, including primary, general secondary, specialised secondary, and higher education, as well as continuing professional development programmes, business and corporate training, and MBA programmes. At the heart of this ecosystem is Synergy University. The corporation is also active in international recruitment, developing IT solutions for education and business, conducting analytical and sociological research, and organising forums, conferences, and business events, primarily of an educational and cultural nature.
Innopraktika is a non-governmental development institute whose mission is to promote the growth of Russia’s national human capital by fostering an environment in which new technologies and products can flourish. Acting as a mediator between science, business, and government, Innopraktika builds communication channels to identify and analyse business needs for innovation, offering effective solutions. The strategy of Innopraktika and all organisations within its ecosystem is to develop the count’y’s scientific, industrial, technological, and human resource potential. These activities align with the current national agenda of the Russian Federa’ion’s Security Strategy, thereby contributing to the c’untry’s overall sovereignty.
