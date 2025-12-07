403
Tata Power-DDL Strengthens Its Commitment to Inclusivity with an ‘Aids & Appliances Distribution Ceremony’ on IDPWD 2025
(MENAFN- sloughpr) In keeping with its strong commitment to inclusivity and community development, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to a populace of around 9 million in North Delhi, in partnership with Viklang Sahara Samiti Delhi, commemorated the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) by hosting an ‘Aids & Appliances Distribution Ceremony’ on 2 December 2025 at its Corporate Office in Hudson Lane, Delhi.
The event aligned with the 2025 IDPWD theme — “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress” — the initiative supported beneficiaries with essential mobility and assistive devices, including motorized and manual tricycles, walkers, hearing aids, crutches, white canes, and wheelchairs.
The event was graced by senior leadership, including Mr. Dwijadas Basak (CEO, Tata Power-DDL), Mr. Sunil Sharma (CEO, TP Ajmer Distribution Ltd.), and functional heads from HR, Commercial, Power Management, Operations, and SIG.
Appreciating the initiative, Mr. Basak highlighted that “true inclusion begins when individuals are empowered with tools that enhance their independence and participation in society.”
About Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited:
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of around 9 million. Tata Power-DDL has been a frontrunner in implementing power distribution reforms and is acknowledged for its consumer-friendly practices. Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tata Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at 5.5%, which is an unprecedented reduction from an opening loss level of 53% in July 2002. To learn more about Tata Power-DDL, please visit
