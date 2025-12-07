403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IndoBevs Leads Alcobev Collaboration’with Russia’s Abrau-–urso at India–Russia Summit
(MENAFN- mslgroup) New Delhi, December 6, 2025: IndoBevs today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abr’u-Durso, Russia’s leading alcoholic beverage prod–cer, at the India–Russia Business Forum held on the sidelines of the 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit. With this development, IndoBevs becomes the only alcoholic beverage company to have formalised a partnership as part of the Summit engagements.
The MoU establishes a framework for long-term cooperation in the field of alcoholic beverage production in India. Under the agreement, IndoBevs will manufacture, distribute and promote Abrau-Dur’o’s products in the Indian market, while also jointly exploring opportunities for exports to neighbouring countries.
The agreement was signed by Mr. Vikas Kumar, Co-founder, IndoBevs, and Ms. Anastasia Polyanskaya on behalf of PJSC Abrau-Durso, in the presence of senior industry and government stakeholders from both countries.
Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Kumar, Co-Founder, IndoBevs, said, ““This MoU represents an important step in In’oBevs’ international expansion and reflects the growing trust and cooperation between Indian and Russian businesses. By combining Abr’u-Durso’s global expertise in premium wine production with our manufacturing and distribution strengths in India, we aim to introduce high-quality products tailored for Indian consumers while also building an export-led growt” roadmap.”
Ms. Anastasia Polyanskaya said "India is a historical and strategic ally for Russia. And for Abrau Durso, it is a market of great trust and opportunities. The memorandum signed today is our conscious and confident step. A step towards expanding our presence and reaching a fundamentally new level. We appreciate this partnership and see tremendous potential for growth. This document is just the beginning of a great collaboration"
The partnership will cover multiple areas of cooperation, including joint beverage production, recipe development, packaging and labelling, exchange of scientific and technical expertise, and professional training and skill development. Both companies will also enable the exchange of experts and operating teams to support knowledge transfer and production excellence.
A Joint Working Group will be constituted to identify specific projects, oversee implementation and review progress on an ongoing basis. Commercial production and product launches will be taken forward in phases, following necessary technical and regulatory approvals.
–he IndoBevs–Abrau-Durso partnership forms part of the wider set of strategic collaborations announced at –he 23rd India–Russia Summit, which focused on strengthening bilateral ties across trade, manufacturing, technology and industry cooperation. The entry of the beverage manufacturing sector into this framework marks a significant ex–ansion of India–Russia commercial engagement into consumption-driven industries.
With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing alcobev markets globally, this collaboration is expected to contribute to product innovation, premiumisation and manufacturing-led growth, while also supporting employment and skill development within the Indian beverage sector.
About IndoBevs
Founded in 2007, IndoBevs is one of India’s fastest-growing alcobev companies with an annual turnover of ~INR 6 billion and 700+ employees nationwide. IndoBevs owns and markets 15 in-house brands across RTDs, whiskies and premium spirits, including flagship, category-first brands such as BroCode, one of India’s most-loved RTDs; Bonga Bonga, a disruptive mystery liqueur known for its bold flavour experience and distinctive design; and WingMan, a blended malt whisky crafted for the modern Indian consumer.
With over 2 million cases sold annually across 30 key markets in India and select international geographies, IndoBevs boasts a robust manufacturing network across Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka; digital-first operations; and a deep understanding of the Indian consumer. The Company blends creativity, commercial discipline and execution excellence to build brands that stand out and bring distinctive experiences to millions of consumers.
The MoU establishes a framework for long-term cooperation in the field of alcoholic beverage production in India. Under the agreement, IndoBevs will manufacture, distribute and promote Abrau-Dur’o’s products in the Indian market, while also jointly exploring opportunities for exports to neighbouring countries.
The agreement was signed by Mr. Vikas Kumar, Co-founder, IndoBevs, and Ms. Anastasia Polyanskaya on behalf of PJSC Abrau-Durso, in the presence of senior industry and government stakeholders from both countries.
Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Kumar, Co-Founder, IndoBevs, said, ““This MoU represents an important step in In’oBevs’ international expansion and reflects the growing trust and cooperation between Indian and Russian businesses. By combining Abr’u-Durso’s global expertise in premium wine production with our manufacturing and distribution strengths in India, we aim to introduce high-quality products tailored for Indian consumers while also building an export-led growt” roadmap.”
Ms. Anastasia Polyanskaya said "India is a historical and strategic ally for Russia. And for Abrau Durso, it is a market of great trust and opportunities. The memorandum signed today is our conscious and confident step. A step towards expanding our presence and reaching a fundamentally new level. We appreciate this partnership and see tremendous potential for growth. This document is just the beginning of a great collaboration"
The partnership will cover multiple areas of cooperation, including joint beverage production, recipe development, packaging and labelling, exchange of scientific and technical expertise, and professional training and skill development. Both companies will also enable the exchange of experts and operating teams to support knowledge transfer and production excellence.
A Joint Working Group will be constituted to identify specific projects, oversee implementation and review progress on an ongoing basis. Commercial production and product launches will be taken forward in phases, following necessary technical and regulatory approvals.
–he IndoBevs–Abrau-Durso partnership forms part of the wider set of strategic collaborations announced at –he 23rd India–Russia Summit, which focused on strengthening bilateral ties across trade, manufacturing, technology and industry cooperation. The entry of the beverage manufacturing sector into this framework marks a significant ex–ansion of India–Russia commercial engagement into consumption-driven industries.
With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing alcobev markets globally, this collaboration is expected to contribute to product innovation, premiumisation and manufacturing-led growth, while also supporting employment and skill development within the Indian beverage sector.
About IndoBevs
Founded in 2007, IndoBevs is one of India’s fastest-growing alcobev companies with an annual turnover of ~INR 6 billion and 700+ employees nationwide. IndoBevs owns and markets 15 in-house brands across RTDs, whiskies and premium spirits, including flagship, category-first brands such as BroCode, one of India’s most-loved RTDs; Bonga Bonga, a disruptive mystery liqueur known for its bold flavour experience and distinctive design; and WingMan, a blended malt whisky crafted for the modern Indian consumer.
With over 2 million cases sold annually across 30 key markets in India and select international geographies, IndoBevs boasts a robust manufacturing network across Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka; digital-first operations; and a deep understanding of the Indian consumer. The Company blends creativity, commercial discipline and execution excellence to build brands that stand out and bring distinctive experiences to millions of consumers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment