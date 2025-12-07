403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Confirms Swift Advancement of Gaza Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Saturday that Türkiye will persist in its initiatives to promote an immediate peace roadmap for Gaza while addressing the escalating humanitarian catastrophe.
In remarks to Anadolu on the margins of the Doha Forum 2025 — for which Anadolu serves as a global communications partner — Fidan emphasized that Ankara remains dedicated to pursuing “concrete and practical steps” for Gaza.
He noted that “There is enormous humanitarian and diplomatic work underway to halt the war and put the peace plan into action,” while warning that “Israel’s intentions remain equally negative. This process must be managed carefully.”
Fidan highlighted that their resolve to activate the mechanisms essential for coordinating progress on the peace arrangement remains strong, underscoring that continuous and close dialogue is being maintained.
“As we meet with our friends and partners in the region, as well as our American and European friends, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that the peace plan for Gaza is put into action as soon as possible and that this humanitarian tragedy comes to an end,” he said, stressing Türkiye’s sustained engagement with regional and international stakeholders.
The Gaza peace blueprint encompasses the liberation of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian detainees, establishing a lasting cease-fire, a phased retreat of Israeli troops, the formation of a new administrative structure, and the reconstruction of the enclave devastated by two years of conflict. A truce — repeatedly breached by Israel — has nominally remained in place since October.
During the forum, Fidan also examined several books produced by Anadolu, including The Evidence, which presents visual documentation clearly depicting Israel’s violations in Gaza; The Witness, featuring accounts from journalists, medical personnel, and survivors; and The Perpetrator, which outlines the individuals responsible for the crimes in Gaza, whether as direct actors or as supporters.
In remarks to Anadolu on the margins of the Doha Forum 2025 — for which Anadolu serves as a global communications partner — Fidan emphasized that Ankara remains dedicated to pursuing “concrete and practical steps” for Gaza.
He noted that “There is enormous humanitarian and diplomatic work underway to halt the war and put the peace plan into action,” while warning that “Israel’s intentions remain equally negative. This process must be managed carefully.”
Fidan highlighted that their resolve to activate the mechanisms essential for coordinating progress on the peace arrangement remains strong, underscoring that continuous and close dialogue is being maintained.
“As we meet with our friends and partners in the region, as well as our American and European friends, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that the peace plan for Gaza is put into action as soon as possible and that this humanitarian tragedy comes to an end,” he said, stressing Türkiye’s sustained engagement with regional and international stakeholders.
The Gaza peace blueprint encompasses the liberation of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian detainees, establishing a lasting cease-fire, a phased retreat of Israeli troops, the formation of a new administrative structure, and the reconstruction of the enclave devastated by two years of conflict. A truce — repeatedly breached by Israel — has nominally remained in place since October.
During the forum, Fidan also examined several books produced by Anadolu, including The Evidence, which presents visual documentation clearly depicting Israel’s violations in Gaza; The Witness, featuring accounts from journalists, medical personnel, and survivors; and The Perpetrator, which outlines the individuals responsible for the crimes in Gaza, whether as direct actors or as supporters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment