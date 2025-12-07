403
US, Ukrainian Officials Explore Pathways to Peace
(MENAFN) US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, serving as an unofficial advisor to President Donald Trump, held their sixth round of discussions in two weeks with Ukrainian representatives, the State Department announced Friday.
Their conversations centered on evaluating potential measures that might help move the conflict toward resolution.
During two days of what were described as "constructive" engagements, Witkoff and Kushner met with Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff Andriy Hnatov.
According to a department summary, the dialogue concentrated on "advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine," reflecting ongoing diplomatic efforts to shift the war toward a negotiated conclusion.
Umerov reiterated that Ukraine’s foremost objective is achieving a settlement that "protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future."
His remarks underscored Kyiv’s insistence on maintaining essential national safeguards and long-term stability.
The discussions also touched on insights from recent American contacts with Russian officials, exploring potential steps that could guide the conflict—now nearing its four-year milestone—toward cessation.
Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Moscow with Witkoff and Kushner to examine a proposed peace initiative.
Following that meeting, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov noted that Moscow hopes Washington will relay outcomes of the continuing US-Ukraine consultations taking place in Florida.
In Florida, delegates from the United States and Ukraine reviewed crucial deterrence requirements necessary for maintaining enduring peace and reached a shared outline for prospective security commitments.
Both sides stressed that genuine movement toward any accord "depends on Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings."
