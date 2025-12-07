403
Nightclub Fire Claims Over Twenty Lives in India
(MENAFN) A devastating nightclub blaze in Goa's western tourist region claimed 23 lives, authorities confirmed Sunday.
The deadly inferno erupted shortly after midnight Saturday in the Arpora district, Goa's chief minister Pramod Sawant announced via US social media company X in the early morning hours.
"Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people," he said.
Following an on-site inspection of the charred venue, Sawant announced he had mandated a comprehensive investigation.
"The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed," he said. "Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly."
Goa, positioned along India's western coastline, attracts millions of visitors annually as a premier tourist destination. The catastrophe allegedly originated from a cylinder explosion, with fatalities predominantly comprising kitchen personnel, media reported.
Emergency response teams continue examining the scene while authorities work to notify victims' families.
