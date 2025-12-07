403
Strong Competitive Atmosphere on Day Two of the 2025 World Sailing Inclusion Championships
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) Mussanah, 6 December 2025 – The second day of the inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships 2025, hosted by the Sultanate of Oman and organised by Oman Sail, continued on Friday with intense competition and participation from around the world. The races, held at the Mussanah Sailing School at Barceló Mussanah Resort, run until 8 December across four internationally recognised classes.
The championship showcases exceptional levels of skill and readiness, following a three-day specialist training programme delivered by World Sailing to develop the capabilities of sailors, coaches, and race officials, while reinforcing the core principles of inclusion and enabling athletes with different disabilities to compete from a unified starting line.
A distinguished lineup of world-class para sailing athletes is competing in Oman with strong ambitions for podium finishes. In the One Person Keelboat (Hansa 303) fleet, competitors include Chile’s Zaida Pérez, France’s Gauthier Brill, Britain’s Rory McKinna, Germany’s Jens Kroker, and Italy’s Alessandra Franchi—all prominent names in the global para sailing arena.
In the Two Person Keelboat (RS Venture Connect), Poland’s duo Piotr and Olga entered the competition with confidence, joined by Britain’s team led by Adam and Jazz, Norway’s Henriette and Sol, and Sweden’s Vea and Kro.
In the Visually Impaired (FarEast 28R) event for, Britain’s veteran Lucy Hodges leads, while Australia’s Kylie Forth and Spain’s Dani Pich are also expected to deliver some of the championship’s most exciting races.
The participation of these accomplished athletes brings exceptional competitive momentum to the inaugural edition, promising thrilling and high-stakes racing as they contend for places on the podium.
The second day of the 2025 World Sailing Inclusion Championships delivered strong performances and close competition across all four classes.
In RS Venture Connect, team Poland, featuring Piotr Cichocki and Olga Gornas-Grudzien moved to the top of the leaderboard after a consistent and powerful showing. Team Norway represented by Stian Kristiansen and Elliot Finnestrand held on to second place following a series of tightly contested races. Sweden’s Fia Fjelddahl and Patrik Rosenberg climbed into third, while Norway’s Henriette Smith and Solfrid Lindhjem Kvinnesland slipped to fourth despite a strong start on Day One.
In the Hansa 303 class, Great Britain’s Rory McKinna extended his lead with another standout performance. Japan’s Takumi Niwa remained close behind in second, and Portugal’s João Pinto held third with steady, strategic sailing.
In the ILCA 6 class for athletes with intellectual impairments, Great Britain’s Murray Macdonald continued to dominate, retaining first place. Hong Kong, China’s Tsz Hin Cheung moved into second, while the UAE’s Marwan Suloom impressed with results that pushed him into third.
In the FarEast 28RS fleet for visually impaired sailors, Great Britain’s team led by Lucy Hodges maintained first place thanks to exceptional coordination and technical skill. Spain’s Daniel Anglada Pich advanced to second, while the British team led by Karl Haines dropped to third. Another British crew, captained by Vicki Sheen, finished the day in fourth.
Justin Bridgemohan, from Trinidad & Tobago, said: “Everything is handled with great professionalism. The services provided to athletes are excellent. The atmosphere is motivating, and the organisation makes it easy for sailors to focus fully on their performance.
American sailor Dylan Young from Seattle, competing in Hansa 303, described the event as: “A world-class championship in every sense. The organisation is exceptional, and the facilities are impressively accessible. Everything is prepared to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience.”
Nawaf Al-Ghadhani, Deputy Head of Sailing Schools at Oman Sail and Event Course Race Officer, said: “The level of competition reflects the months of preparation undertaken by the organising committee. The races are running smoothly and in full compliance with international para sailing standards.”
He added: “This first edition marks a milestone in the global journey of sailing for persons with disabilities. Bringing athletes of various disability categories together in one competitive environment promotes inclusion and supports the global development of this sport.”
Oman is represented by seven sailors from the SailFree programme in the RS Venture Connect and Hansa 303, delivering promising performances.
The championship featured an exhibition for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to support local entrepreneurs and showcase their products during the event. The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism participated with a booth highlighting Oman’s rich heritage, giving participants and international delegations a chance to learn more about the country. Tourism trips were also organised, including visits to key landmarks in Muscat, the Dimaniyat Islands, Rustaq, and Nizwa, as well as traditional markets, forts, castles, springs. These activities offered a well-rounded experience combining sport, tourism, and culture in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Visit Oman.
As the largest ever event in the history of sailing for persons with disabilities, the 2025 edition reinforces Oman’s commitment to Oman Vision 2040, particularly in human development, sports, and sustainable tourism.
The championship continues until 8 December, with final results to be announced during the closing ceremony.
The championships are powered by Oman Sail and Oman Maritime Sports Committee and supported by World Sailing’s global partners Musto and Kuehne+Nagel; Strategic Partners the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, Experience Oman, and the Al Batinah South Governorate; and Bronze Partners Barceló Mussanah Resort, OXY Oman, Visit Oman, Tanuf, and Mazoon Dairy.
