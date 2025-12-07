403
Maharashtra’s Political Mood Captured in Landmark Survey; Zee 24 Taas to Broadcast Findings with Full Panel on 5th December at 7PM
(MENAFN- Madison PR) Mumbai, 5th December 2025: Zee 24 Taas, in partnership with Jubilant Data Studio, has completed one of Maharashtra’s most extensive statewide surveys to mark the first anniversary of the Devendra Fadnavis–led government. The survey reached 89,812 respondents, covering major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as semi-urban and rural areas across Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra. It also captured sentiment from fast-growing nagar parishads with populations between 15,000 and 40,000, alongside talukas chosen for a balanced mix of urban-adjacent and agricultural regions.
The study combined 67,158 mobile-based AI voice responses with 22,654 face-to-face interviews conducted by trained field teams across four metropolitan cities, eighteen districts, thirty-seven nagar parishads and forty-eight talukas.This approach ensured both breadth and depth, creating a representative and comprehensive assessment of citizen sentiment on government performance at the end of its first year, delivery on key priorities, regional variations in expectations, coordination between administrative and political stakeholders, and the challenges shaping public perception.
Together, these insights offer a balanced, data-driven understanding of Maharashtra’s political mood, the government’s key achievements, and the priorities voters view as most pressing going forward.
The complete findings will be presented on Zee 24 Taas on 5 December from 7 PM onwards. The broadcast will feature an in-studio discussion with representatives from all three ruling parties, opposition leaders, and well-known experts and analysts, providing an in-depth, balanced, and high-energy conversation that interprets the survey results and explores their implications for governance in Maharashtra.
Kamlesh Sutar, Editor, Zee 24 Taas, said, “This survey represents a landmark effort to capture the voice of Maharashtra’s citizens across cities, semi-urban areas, and rural regions. With nearly ninety thousand respondents and a rigorous methodology, it provides an authoritative and nuanced view of the state’s governance landscape. Viewers will gain insights into public sentiment, regional priorities, and the challenges facing the government, making this broadcast an essential moment to understand Maharashtra today.”
