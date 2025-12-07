403
UNRWA mandate gets extended by UN General Assembly
(MENAFN) The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) for another three years, as stated by reports. The resolution passed with 151 votes in favor, 10 against, and 14 abstentions.
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini welcomed the decision, stating, “It reflects the broad solidarity of people across the world with Palestine Refugees. It is also an acknowledgement of the international community's responsibility to support the humanitarian + human development needs of Palestinian refugees pending a just & lasting solution to their decades-long plight.” He further emphasized that the renewal must be matched with tangible commitment and resources to ensure the agency fulfills its mandate.
Established over 70 years ago, UNRWA was created to assist Palestinians displaced from their homes. The agency has faced serious financial challenges recently after Israel accused UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 attacks. Despite repeated requests for evidence, Israel has not provided any, leading several major donor countries, including the United States, to suspend or pause their funding.
