403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia ends military cooperation with Canada, France, Portugal
(MENAFN) Russia has officially terminated three military agreements with Canada, France, and Portugal, according to reports. A decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and published on the Russian government’s website confirmed the move.
The decree specifies the end of the following accords: the 1989 Soviet-Canada agreement on military visits, the 1994 Russia-France defense cooperation agreement, and the 2000 Russia-Portugal military cooperation agreement.
Russian authorities have instructed the Foreign Ministry to formally inform the governments of Canada, France, and Portugal about the termination of these agreements.
The decree specifies the end of the following accords: the 1989 Soviet-Canada agreement on military visits, the 1994 Russia-France defense cooperation agreement, and the 2000 Russia-Portugal military cooperation agreement.
Russian authorities have instructed the Foreign Ministry to formally inform the governments of Canada, France, and Portugal about the termination of these agreements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment