Poland Deploys Combat Aircrafts as Russia Launches Strikes on Ukraine


2025-12-07 01:18:48
(MENAFN) Poland deployed combat aircraft and activated air defense systems early Saturday as Russian strikes pounded Ukraine, according to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Military forces scrambled into action with warplanes taking flight while ground-based radar networks and anti-aircraft batteries shifted to heightened readiness, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced via social media platform X. Officials characterized the mobilization as a precautionary response designed to protect airspace integrity, especially in zones facing potential threat exposure.

The military command subsequently declared the alert terminated, confirming all defense apparatus had reverted to standard operational status with no incursions into Polish territory recorded.

Emergency alert systems activated in Lubartow, located in eastern Poland, after regional officials received notification from the crisis management center, according to local authorities.

