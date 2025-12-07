403
Trump pushes review of childhood vaccine recommendations
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has instructed federal health authorities to conduct a comprehensive review of the nation’s childhood immunization schedule, with the aim of potentially reducing the number of recommended vaccines to align more closely with other developed countries, according to reports.
The directive follows a recent vote by a federal vaccine advisory panel to eliminate the long-standing recommendation for all newborns to receive the hepatitis B vaccine — the most significant update to the childhood immunization schedule under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Trump described the current US schedule as an “outlier” compared with other countries, noting that children in the US are advised to receive vaccines against 18 diseases. He also raised questions about the necessity of annual flu shots for children, while emphasizing that any adjustments should preserve access to existing vaccines.
The president wrote on Truth Social: “The US recommends ‘far more’ childhood vaccines than needed. In fact, it is ridiculous! Many parents and scientists have been questioning the efficacy of this ‘schedule,’ as have I! That is why I have just signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to 'FAST TRACK' a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE.”
The review aims to examine international vaccination practices and assess whether the US schedule can be streamlined without compromising public health, while maintaining access to all currently recommended immunizations.
