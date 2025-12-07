Namibia Appoint Gary Kirsten As Consultant Ahead Of 2026 T20 WC

MENAFN - IANS) Windhoek, Dec 7 (IANS) Former India head coach Gary Kirsten has been appointed as a consultant for the Namibian men's cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Kirsten will work closely with head coach Craig Williams, contributing additional value to the team's technical guidance and overall development.

"It is indeed a privilege to work with Cricket Namibia. I have been thoroughly impressed with the dedication and determination to create a high-performance cricket environment. Their new state-of-the-art cricket stadium is a testament to their commitment to making sure their national teams are competing with the best cricket countries in the world. Their senior men's national team is performing well, and I look forward to adding value to their preparation for the T20 World Cup in February next year," Kirsten said.

Namibia qualified for the last three T20 World Cups in 2021, 2022, and 2024, and are in the mix for the upcoming one too. Additionally, they are one of the three hosts for the 2027 50-over World Cup, alongside South Africa and Zimbabwe.

As a player, Kirsten enjoyed a distinguished international career for South Africa from 1993 to 2004, playing in 101 Test matches and 185 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). During that period, he amassed 7,289 Test runs, including a highest score of 275, one of the finest and most memorable innings in South African cricket history. In ODIs, he scored 6,798 runs.

After retiring from international cricket, Kirsten remained deeply involved in the game, taking on coaching and mentorship roles across various levels. His coaching career gained global recognition when he became India's head coach in 2007, guiding the team to the number one Test ranking and leading them to their historic ICC Cricket World Cup victory in 2011.

He then coached South Africa from 2011 to 2013, leading the team to the top of the ICC Test rankings.

His coaching expertise also extended into franchise cricket, including roles in the Indian Premier League, one of the world's leading T20 competitions. Most recently, he served as Head Coach of the Pakistan national men's team in 2024.