403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa Announces Five Prize-Winning Startups at its Second Accelerator Demo Day
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) The five winning compa–ies – 1) Reborn (Morocco), 2) Fitclan (Egypt), 3) Athlon Technology (Egypt), 4) Atsur (Nigeria) and 5) Songdis (Ni–eria) – were awarded financial support and the opportunity to join Carnegie Mellon Universi’y Africa’s (CMU-Africa) 12-month Business Incubation Program as part of its Innovation Hub, which helps African tech startups transform proof-of-concept prototypes and preliminary market assessments into scalable, market-ready products and services (valued at up to $70,000). The top three companies also each received $10,000 in Application Programming Interface (API) credits and an immersion day with the OpenAI engineering tea’ at OpenAI’s headquarters.
The 10 finalists, which were selected from more than 700 applicants across 32 African countries, pitched their products to a panel of international industry leaders at a Demo Day today at CMU-Africa in Kigali, Rwanda. The judges were CMU-Africa Director Dr. Conrad Tucker, OpenAI Africa Lead Emmanuel Lubanzadio, and ServiceNow Africa Vice President & Managing Director Cheick Camara and Head of Strategy & Operations Nik i van Gasse.
The Demo Day was supported by CMU-Africa, ServiceNo and OpenAI. ALX Ventures once again served as the Official Operating Partner of the program in it second year. Together, the partners are contributing distinct expertise to strengthen the support for early-stage African startups.
Below are the five winning companies:
•1st place: Reborn () (Morocco), which offers comprehensive performance indicators that give athletes deep insights into their physical condition and on-field performance, essential for identifying strengths, areas for improvement, and optimizing overall performance, was awarded $25,000 in cash, the opportunity to join CMU-Africa’s Business Incubation Program, $10,000 in API credits, and an exclusive immersion day with the OpenAI engineering team at Open’I’s headquarters.
•2nd place: Fitclan () (Egypt), a digital fitness hub that leverages a flexible subscription model for individuals and corporate clients, was awarded $15,000 in cash, the opportunity to join CMU-Af’ica’s Business Incubation Program, $10,000 in API credits, and an exclusive immersion day with the OpenAI engineering team at ’penAI’s headquarters.
•3rd place: Athlon Technology () (Egypt), which aims to leverage accessible mobile technology and AI to provide video analysis for amateur and budget-constrained sports teams while addressing a market gap with a user-friendly, hardware-light solution, was awarded $5,000 in cash, the opportunity to join CM’-Africa’s Business Incubation Program, $10,000 in API credits, and an exclusive immersion day with the OpenAI engineering team’at OpenAI’s headquarters.
•4th place: Atsur () (Nigeria), which leverages blockchain technology to promote investment in African art and support artists and art communities, was awarded $2,500 in cash and the opportunity to joi’ CMU-Africa’s Business Incubation Program.
•5th place: Songdis () (Nigeria), which provides comprehensive digital distribution and services tailored for African independent artists and labels, was awarded $2,500 in cash and the opportunity to j’in CMU-Africa’s Business Incubation Program.
“We continue to be amazed by the creative, talented and passionate entrepreneurs who participate in NBA Africa Triple-Double Accelerator,” said NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi “ “The 10 finalists and five prize-winning companies differentiated themselves through their bold and innovative solutions that are shaping the future of sport and entertainment in Afr ca. The support they receive from this program will help them scale their products and make a lasting impact on the continent and glo”ally.…nbsp; ¦nbsp;
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).
The 10 finalists, which were selected from more than 700 applicants across 32 African countries, pitched their products to a panel of international industry leaders at a Demo Day today at CMU-Africa in Kigali, Rwanda. The judges were CMU-Africa Director Dr. Conrad Tucker, OpenAI Africa Lead Emmanuel Lubanzadio, and ServiceNow Africa Vice President & Managing Director Cheick Camara and Head of Strategy & Operations Nik i van Gasse.
The Demo Day was supported by CMU-Africa, ServiceNo and OpenAI. ALX Ventures once again served as the Official Operating Partner of the program in it second year. Together, the partners are contributing distinct expertise to strengthen the support for early-stage African startups.
Below are the five winning companies:
•1st place: Reborn () (Morocco), which offers comprehensive performance indicators that give athletes deep insights into their physical condition and on-field performance, essential for identifying strengths, areas for improvement, and optimizing overall performance, was awarded $25,000 in cash, the opportunity to join CMU-Africa’s Business Incubation Program, $10,000 in API credits, and an exclusive immersion day with the OpenAI engineering team at Open’I’s headquarters.
•2nd place: Fitclan () (Egypt), a digital fitness hub that leverages a flexible subscription model for individuals and corporate clients, was awarded $15,000 in cash, the opportunity to join CMU-Af’ica’s Business Incubation Program, $10,000 in API credits, and an exclusive immersion day with the OpenAI engineering team at ’penAI’s headquarters.
•3rd place: Athlon Technology () (Egypt), which aims to leverage accessible mobile technology and AI to provide video analysis for amateur and budget-constrained sports teams while addressing a market gap with a user-friendly, hardware-light solution, was awarded $5,000 in cash, the opportunity to join CM’-Africa’s Business Incubation Program, $10,000 in API credits, and an exclusive immersion day with the OpenAI engineering team’at OpenAI’s headquarters.
•4th place: Atsur () (Nigeria), which leverages blockchain technology to promote investment in African art and support artists and art communities, was awarded $2,500 in cash and the opportunity to joi’ CMU-Africa’s Business Incubation Program.
•5th place: Songdis () (Nigeria), which provides comprehensive digital distribution and services tailored for African independent artists and labels, was awarded $2,500 in cash and the opportunity to j’in CMU-Africa’s Business Incubation Program.
“We continue to be amazed by the creative, talented and passionate entrepreneurs who participate in NBA Africa Triple-Double Accelerator,” said NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi “ “The 10 finalists and five prize-winning companies differentiated themselves through their bold and innovative solutions that are shaping the future of sport and entertainment in Afr ca. The support they receive from this program will help them scale their products and make a lasting impact on the continent and glo”ally.…nbsp; ¦nbsp;
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment