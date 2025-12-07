Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna To Amaal Mallik Check The Top 5 Finalists' Real Ages

The grand finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is on Sunday, December 7. With grand preparations underway, viewers eagerly await the winner. Meanwhile, here's a look at the real ages of the top five contestants

The finale of TV's most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 19, is on Sunday. The show has announced its top five finalists-Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik. Here's a look at their real ages.

Pranit More, one of the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 19, is a stand-up comedian. He has had a strong journey on the show. As for his age, he is 34 years old.

Farhana Bhatt, one of the most dramatic contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house, has also made it to the top five. She is an actress and has worked in a few films. According to reports, she is 28 years old.

Tanya Mittal, known for her affluent lifestyle in the Bigg Boss 19 house, had a strong journey this season. According to media reports, she is 25 years old. Tanya is a businesswoman.

Gaurav Khanna, the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19, is a well-known TV actor who has showcased his talent in several popular shows. He is the oldest among the top five contestants at 43 years old.

Amaal Mallik showed his dominance throughout Bigg Boss 19 and often got into fights with fellow housemates. The 35-year-old is a well-known musician and singer in Bollywood.