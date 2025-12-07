Naxal Grip Fades As First-Ever Mobile Network Reaches Chhattisgarh's Remote Village

In regions of Bastar once marked by fear and isolation due to Naxal violence, a visible shift on the ground is now unfolding. In the remote village of Kondapalli in Bijapur district, the arrival of mobile network connectivity for the first time has not only brought a technological milestone but has also strengthened the belief among locals that the decline of Naxalism is finally becoming a lived reality.

As soon as signal bars appeared on the villagers' mobile phones, Adivasi families rushed towards the newly installed tower. They beat traditional dhol and mandar drums, elderly villagers touched the tower reverently, and several women lit lamps and offered prayers. The scene symbolized a transformation that the community had awaited for decades.

Kondapalli, located deep within the forested region along the Telangana–Chhattisgarh border, has long remained deprived of basic amenities such as roads, electricity and drinking water. In such a setting, the installation of a mobile tower is not merely an infrastructure upgrade - it is a symbolic connection of the village to the outside world.

For many years, Kondapalli faced challenges in accessing communication, transport and public services. Administrative teams struggled to reach the area due to difficult terrain and Naxal obstruction. However, with continuous security operations, improved administrative outreach and focused government interventions, the region is rapidly moving towards development. For the villagers, the arrival of mobile connectivity marks not just convenience, but the beginning of a new life.

The“Niyad Nella Naar” initiative, implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has played a decisive role in driving this change. Under the scheme, services are being delivered to 403 villages around 69 newly established security and administrative camps. Nine departments are providing community services, while 11 departments are extending individual benefit schemes directly to families. Key facilities such as banking, education, healthcare, ration distribution, communication and drinking water are now reaching remote areas with greater efficiency.

The communication sector has registered remarkable growth over the last two years. A total of 728 new mobile towers have been installed, including 116 in Left Wing Extremism–affected areas and 115 in aspirational districts. Around 467 towers are now operational with 4G services, while 449 older towers have been upgraded from 2G to 4G. For the first time, digital connectivity is transforming the lives of families in dense forest and hilly terrains.

Since the establishment of the administrative camp in Kondapalli, officials have been able to ensure regular outreach. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing nearly 50 kilometres of roadwork at an accelerated pace. Two months ago, the village received electricity for the first time, enabling children to study at night, encouraging small businesses and significantly improving safety. Continuous saturation camps are ensuring that government schemes reach every household without delay.

The availability of mobile network connectivity will now make essential services such as Aadhaar verification, banking, pension disbursal, ration processes, online education and tele-medicine far more accessible. Residents who once had to walk several kilometres through dense forests for basic services can now receive them at their doorstep.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described this achievement as a new beginning for Bastar's future. He said the arrival of network connectivity in Kondapalli is not merely an expansion of communication infrastructure but a revival of aspirations that had been suppressed for years. He reiterated that the state government is committed to ensuring digital services and welfare schemes reach every village of Bastar, promising that this transformation will become even more widespread in the coming years.