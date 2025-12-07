Assam's Kaji Nemu Juice Can Now Be Preserved For Two Years Naturally

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has achieved a breakthrough with the development of a new technology for preserving juice extracted from Kaji Nemu, the citrus fruit recognised as the "State Fruit of Assam." After years of extensive research, AAU scientists have successfully invented a technique that allows Kaji Nemu juice to be preserved naturally for up to two years without using any chemical preservatives.

Partnership for Commercialisation

To take this technology to the commercial market, an MoU was signed between Assam Agricultural University and Trinity Fructa Pvt. Ltd. at the Office of the Director of Research at AAU. The agreement was signed by Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Director of Research (Agriculture), on behalf of AAU, and K. N. Singh, representing Trinity Fructa Pvt. Ltd.

"To ensure progress in the agricultural economy, various components play a very important role. In the case of citrus, we are rich in biodiversity, and the Assam Lemon is unique. We also have the GI tag for Assam Lemon," said AAU Director of research, Sanjay Kumar Chetia. The main drawback or problem with Assam lemon juice is that it cannot be stored for more than one or two hours, the director said.

"I am specifically talking about the juice of the Assam Lemon. Our scientists began working on this issue, and they have developed a technology by which the juice can be preserved for up to 18 months without adding any additives," he added. He also expressed that the new technology will greatly benefit the farmers of Assam.

Commercial Potential and Market Outlook

Representing Trinity Fructa Pvt. Ltd K. N. Singh expressed optimism that the commercial production of high-quality Kaji Nemu juice will introduce consumers to a refreshing new beverage with a unique flavour profile. "First, I think we are very lucky, and I would like to pay all my thankful regards to Assam Agricultural University for allowing us to transfer the technology developed by the University for commercialisation," he said.

Being a manufacturing company, Trinity Fructa has thought of commercializing the locally available Assam Kaji Nemu, a I-tagged product that should be promoted and made available to consumers worldwide. "It is already famous, but we still want to promote it as a juice, and we have certain technologies for aseptic filling," he said. The company has Tetra Pack lines, and with this technology developed by Assam Agricultural University, Singh believes that the increased shelf life and the promotion of the product will make the juice one of the best products in the world.

"You see, every product has its own uniqueness. For example, if you talk about apples, oranges, or any other product available in the market, they are available in mass. But this Kaji Nemu -- since the flavour is quite unique and very peculiar -- consumer acceptance is something we need to see worldwide. But if you talk about India, Indians will definitely love it the way we love it. So there's ample scope, and we hope and are very optimistic that this product will shine in the future," he said.

The Research Team

The technology was developed under the leadership of former AAU Associate Professor and Scientist Manashi Das Purakayashtha, along with research scholar Jyotismita Konwar and her team, after years of dedicated experimentation.

Economic Impact and Health Benefits

This development is expected to create significant industrial opportunities in Assam's agricultural economy, particularly benefiting farmers. Since the new technology requires no chemical preservatives, the juice retains its natural taste and nutritional value, remaining usable for up to two years.

Kaji Nemu is widely known across the state for its unique aroma and flavour. With its high Vitamin C (10-70 mg/100 ml) and antioxidant content, it plays a vital role in boosting immunity, maintaining skin health, and overall well-being. However, nearly one-fourth of its production is wasted due to inadequate storage and preservation facilities. Traditionally, the fruit is sold only in its fresh form, with no long-term storage options.

