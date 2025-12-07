PHOTOS: Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Serene Village-Style Home 'Roop Katha' Surrounded By Greenery

Pankaj Tripathi, Bollywood's versatile star from Bihar, enjoys a stylish yet grounded lifestyle in Mumbai. Known for his humble roots, he balances city living with a serene village-style retreat, reflecting simplicity and charm.

Pankaj Tripathi, born in the small village of Belsand in Bihar, has risen to become one of Bollywood's most acclaimed actors. Despite his humble beginnings, he now enjoys a comfortable and stylish lifestyle in Mumbai. The city is his primary home, though he often seeks solace in his simple, village-style retreat.

In Mumbai, Tripathi resides in a well-designed apartment that reflects minimalism, warmth and functionality. His home avoids flashy décor, focusing instead on earthy tones, natural textures and practical layouts. For an actor who values peace and simplicity, this urban residence offers the perfect balance of comfort and privacy amid the city's fast-paced environment.

However, Tripathi's most talked-about property is 'Roop Katha,' his Madh Island home, which resembles a peaceful village cottage. Surrounded by greenery, mud-inspired walls and rustic charm, it has become a social-media favourite. The home's serene environment reflects his deep-rooted connection to rural life, offering relief from the pressures of constant public attention.

Though the actor rarely posts home tours on Instagram, various entertainment and real estate pages often share glimpses of 'Roop Katha.' Fans love the house's traditional interiors, open courtyards, and artistic elements. These features highlight Tripathi's preference for authenticity, simplicity, and cultural aesthetics, qualities that mirror his grounded personality and storytelling approach.

His rooms are filled with handcrafted furniture, family memories and nature-inspired décor. His thoughtful explanations highlight why each element was chosen, reflecting his preference for comfort, sustainability and emotional connection rather than luxurious or extravagant design.

In 2025, reports of Pankaj Tripathi purchasing two new Mumbai apartments worth nearly Rs 11 crore made headlines, expanding his real estate footprint. Though these acquisitions confirmed his financial growth, they were mostly transactional updates. His true lifestyle charm still lies in his peaceful island home and the simplicity he chooses over glamour.