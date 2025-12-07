403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Racing underway at the 2025 World Sailing Inclusion Championships in Mussanah
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) Mussanah, 5 December 2025 – The official races of the inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships 2025 kicked off today along the shores of Mussanah, marking the start of a historic global event hosted by the Sultanate of Oman at the Mussanah Sailing School, Barceló Mussanah Resort. This first-of-its-kind championship brings together sailors from around the world, making it the largest international platform dedicated to empowering and integrating athletes with disabilities into elite-level sailing competition.
Racing started following a three-day Inclusive Development Programme organised by World Sailing, which served as a key preparatory phase for sailors, coaches, and race officials. The opening day featured intense competition across four internationally recognised classes: the one-person Hansa 303 and two-person RS Venture Connect, plus ILCA 6s for intellectually impaired athletes, and FarEast 28Rs for visually impaired athletes.
The opening day of the competition showcased the remarkable skill and competitive spirit of the sailors, with strong performances across every fleet. Early race results set the tone for an exciting championship:
In the RS Venture Connect class, Team Norway, featuring Henriette Smith and Solfrid Lindhjem Kvinnesland, established an early lead at the top of the leaderboard. They were followed by Team Poland, represented by Piotr Cichocki and Olga Gornas-Grudzien, in second place, while Team Norway, sailed by Stian Kristiansen and Elliot Finnestrand, secured third in a promising start to their campaign.
In the Hansa 303 class, Great Britain’s Rory McKinna delivered a standout performance to take first place, with Takumi Niwa of Japan close behind in second. Portugal’s João Pinto claimed third after demonstrating steady and consistent form throughout the day.
The ILCA 6 category saw Great Britain’s Murray Macdonald dominate the fleet to finish first, while Man Hong Leung of Hong Kong, China, secured second place. His compatriot, Tsz Hin Cheung, completed the podium in third.
Meanwhile, in the FarEast 28R division for visually impaired sailors, the Great Britain crew led by Lucy Hodges maintained a commanding performance to clinch first place. Karl Haines followed in second, and Vicki Sheen secured third after a series of tightly contested races.
After the conclusion of the races, Portuguese sailor João Pinto expressed his admiration for the championship’s exceptional conditions, noting that the event offers an ideal environment for high-level competition. He said: “The conditions in Mussanah are excellent, and the organisation is being carried out to the highest standards. The varied sea conditions create a positive challenge for sailors and help level the playing field while unifying participation standards — a clear reflection of the championship’s vision to promote inclusivity and integrate athletes with disabilities into the sport.”
Pinto also praised the facilities and services provided to the sailors, adding: “All facilities are thoughtfully equipped to meet the needs of athletes with disabilities, and everything is arranged professionally with full consideration for accessibility and competition requirements. The efforts behind the scenes are evident, and the organisation is exactly what a world-class championship of this scale demands.”
Regarding his ambitions for the upcoming races, he said: “Every sailor strives to reach the podium, and that’s what makes the competition intense and challenging. I will give everything I have to achieve a strong result, but ultimately, performance on the water is what matters most. We hope the coming days bring positive results for everyone.”
The Sultanate of Oman is represented in the championship by a group of sailors from the SailFree programme, a national initiative that has made significant progress in developing and empowering athletes with disabilities since its launch in 2019. Leading the Omani contingent is Zaher Al Atbi, competing in the RS Venture class.
“It was an encouraging start and gave us great momentum. We are proud to represent Oman in the first global edition of this championship and are committed to delivering a performance that reflects the progress of sailing in our country,” Al Atbi said.
Najwa Al Nuaimi from Special Olympics UAE expressed her pride in the team’s participation, emphasising that the UAE delegation is committed to representing the country at the highest level. The team competes in two classes: ILCA 6, represented by sailors Marwan Salloum and Omar Al Hammadi, and RS Venture, represented by Mohammed Al Zubaidi and Mohammed Al Owaisi.
She highlighted the team’s intensive preparation in collaboration with Al Hamriyah Club and the UAE Sailing Federation, noting that the athletes entered the competition with substantial international experience, including participation in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, Special Olympics Berlin 2023, and the first Special Olympics Regional Sailing Championship hosted in the UAE in 2024.
Al Nuaimi praised the exceptional organisation of the championship in Oman, stating that the facilities and accessibility services provided fully support athletes with various disabilities. “We hope our sailors deliver strong performances and represent the UAE with pride. Beyond competition, our presence carries a deeper message of empowerment, inclusion, and showcasing the abilities of people of determination,” she concluded.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is also making a notable appearance, with sailor Saad Ali Al Qahtani competing in the Hansa 303 class. “I am proud to represent Saudi Arabia in a championship that truly embodies the spirit of inclusive sport. The competition is exceptional, and the organisation reflects a world-class standard that enables athletes with disabilities to demonstrate their full potential,” Al Qahtani said.
The championship builds on Oman Sail’s track record of hosting major international sailing events, reinforcing the Sultanate’s reputation as a leading destination for global marine sports. Over recent months, the organising committee has prepared the marina facilities, enhanced mobility pathways, and ensured that all operational aspects meet the highest international standards for accessibility and safety.
More than a sporting event, the championship stands as a powerful humanitarian platform promoting equality and the integration of persons with disabilities. It reflects Oman’s commitment to Oman Vision 2040, which places human empowerment at the forefront of development.
Races will continue over five days, culminating in a closing ceremony on 8 December, where winners across all four classes will be honoured. Higher levels of competition are expected in the coming days as sailors strive for podium positions in this landmark edition.
The championships are powered by Oman Sail and Oman Maritime Sports Committee and supported by World Sailing’s global partners Musto and Kuehne+Nagel; Strategic Partners the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, Experience Oman, and the Al Batinah South Governorate; and Bronze Partners Barceló Mussanah Resort, OXY Oman, Visit Oman, Tanuf, and Mazoon Dairy.
Racing started following a three-day Inclusive Development Programme organised by World Sailing, which served as a key preparatory phase for sailors, coaches, and race officials. The opening day featured intense competition across four internationally recognised classes: the one-person Hansa 303 and two-person RS Venture Connect, plus ILCA 6s for intellectually impaired athletes, and FarEast 28Rs for visually impaired athletes.
The opening day of the competition showcased the remarkable skill and competitive spirit of the sailors, with strong performances across every fleet. Early race results set the tone for an exciting championship:
In the RS Venture Connect class, Team Norway, featuring Henriette Smith and Solfrid Lindhjem Kvinnesland, established an early lead at the top of the leaderboard. They were followed by Team Poland, represented by Piotr Cichocki and Olga Gornas-Grudzien, in second place, while Team Norway, sailed by Stian Kristiansen and Elliot Finnestrand, secured third in a promising start to their campaign.
In the Hansa 303 class, Great Britain’s Rory McKinna delivered a standout performance to take first place, with Takumi Niwa of Japan close behind in second. Portugal’s João Pinto claimed third after demonstrating steady and consistent form throughout the day.
The ILCA 6 category saw Great Britain’s Murray Macdonald dominate the fleet to finish first, while Man Hong Leung of Hong Kong, China, secured second place. His compatriot, Tsz Hin Cheung, completed the podium in third.
Meanwhile, in the FarEast 28R division for visually impaired sailors, the Great Britain crew led by Lucy Hodges maintained a commanding performance to clinch first place. Karl Haines followed in second, and Vicki Sheen secured third after a series of tightly contested races.
After the conclusion of the races, Portuguese sailor João Pinto expressed his admiration for the championship’s exceptional conditions, noting that the event offers an ideal environment for high-level competition. He said: “The conditions in Mussanah are excellent, and the organisation is being carried out to the highest standards. The varied sea conditions create a positive challenge for sailors and help level the playing field while unifying participation standards — a clear reflection of the championship’s vision to promote inclusivity and integrate athletes with disabilities into the sport.”
Pinto also praised the facilities and services provided to the sailors, adding: “All facilities are thoughtfully equipped to meet the needs of athletes with disabilities, and everything is arranged professionally with full consideration for accessibility and competition requirements. The efforts behind the scenes are evident, and the organisation is exactly what a world-class championship of this scale demands.”
Regarding his ambitions for the upcoming races, he said: “Every sailor strives to reach the podium, and that’s what makes the competition intense and challenging. I will give everything I have to achieve a strong result, but ultimately, performance on the water is what matters most. We hope the coming days bring positive results for everyone.”
The Sultanate of Oman is represented in the championship by a group of sailors from the SailFree programme, a national initiative that has made significant progress in developing and empowering athletes with disabilities since its launch in 2019. Leading the Omani contingent is Zaher Al Atbi, competing in the RS Venture class.
“It was an encouraging start and gave us great momentum. We are proud to represent Oman in the first global edition of this championship and are committed to delivering a performance that reflects the progress of sailing in our country,” Al Atbi said.
Najwa Al Nuaimi from Special Olympics UAE expressed her pride in the team’s participation, emphasising that the UAE delegation is committed to representing the country at the highest level. The team competes in two classes: ILCA 6, represented by sailors Marwan Salloum and Omar Al Hammadi, and RS Venture, represented by Mohammed Al Zubaidi and Mohammed Al Owaisi.
She highlighted the team’s intensive preparation in collaboration with Al Hamriyah Club and the UAE Sailing Federation, noting that the athletes entered the competition with substantial international experience, including participation in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, Special Olympics Berlin 2023, and the first Special Olympics Regional Sailing Championship hosted in the UAE in 2024.
Al Nuaimi praised the exceptional organisation of the championship in Oman, stating that the facilities and accessibility services provided fully support athletes with various disabilities. “We hope our sailors deliver strong performances and represent the UAE with pride. Beyond competition, our presence carries a deeper message of empowerment, inclusion, and showcasing the abilities of people of determination,” she concluded.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is also making a notable appearance, with sailor Saad Ali Al Qahtani competing in the Hansa 303 class. “I am proud to represent Saudi Arabia in a championship that truly embodies the spirit of inclusive sport. The competition is exceptional, and the organisation reflects a world-class standard that enables athletes with disabilities to demonstrate their full potential,” Al Qahtani said.
The championship builds on Oman Sail’s track record of hosting major international sailing events, reinforcing the Sultanate’s reputation as a leading destination for global marine sports. Over recent months, the organising committee has prepared the marina facilities, enhanced mobility pathways, and ensured that all operational aspects meet the highest international standards for accessibility and safety.
More than a sporting event, the championship stands as a powerful humanitarian platform promoting equality and the integration of persons with disabilities. It reflects Oman’s commitment to Oman Vision 2040, which places human empowerment at the forefront of development.
Races will continue over five days, culminating in a closing ceremony on 8 December, where winners across all four classes will be honoured. Higher levels of competition are expected in the coming days as sailors strive for podium positions in this landmark edition.
The championships are powered by Oman Sail and Oman Maritime Sports Committee and supported by World Sailing’s global partners Musto and Kuehne+Nagel; Strategic Partners the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, Experience Oman, and the Al Batinah South Governorate; and Bronze Partners Barceló Mussanah Resort, OXY Oman, Visit Oman, Tanuf, and Mazoon Dairy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment