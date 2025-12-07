403
U.S., Ukraine Conclude Three-Day Talks in Miami
(MENAFN) The United States and Ukrainian delegations wrapped up three days of intensive negotiations Saturday in Miami, Florida, concentrating on territorial disputes and U.S. security assurances for Ukraine, U.S. online media outlet reported.
Sources told media that territorial discussions proved "difficult" as Russia continues insisting Ukraine relinquish portions of Donbas currently under its control, while the United States worked to formulate innovative proposals to narrow the divide between the parties.
A second critical focus involved U.S. security commitments to Kiev, where negotiators achieved "significant progress" and advanced toward consensus, though additional efforts are required to guarantee mutual understanding of the preliminary framework, according to the report.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed Saturday that the Miami negotiations concluded with a two-hour telephone conversation between himself and U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Ukraine's peace negotiators—Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff Andriy Hnatov—also participated in the discussion.
Zelensky characterized the call on X as "long and substantive," noting that the sides discussed key points needed to end the bloodshed.
He emphasized that Ukraine remains committed to working with the United States "in good faith" to "genuinely achieve peace" and said both sides agreed on next steps and formats for continued talks.
Ukraine's negotiating team is scheduled to return to Europe on Monday and brief Zelensky in London on the latest U.S. proposals.
