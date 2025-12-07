403
Kaja Kallas calls US Europe’s ‘biggest ally’ despite tensions
(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stressed on Saturday that the United States continues to be Europe’s “biggest ally,” seeking to ease concerns following the release of Washington’s new National Security Strategy, which criticized European governance and social trends, according to reports.
Speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar, Kallas acknowledged that some elements of the US strategy were critical of European institutions but emphasized that the transatlantic partnership remains strong.
“Of course, there's a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true,” she said.
“The US is still our biggest ally. … We haven't always seen eye to eye on different topics, but the overall principle is still there. We are the biggest allies, and we should stick together.”
The newly released strategy, unveiled early Friday in Washington, DC, represents a notable shift in US policy, formalizing months of criticism from President Donald Trump toward Europe.
According to reports, the document describes Europe as excessively regulated, suffering from diminished “self-confidence,” and experiencing “civilizational erasure” due to migration.
It further argues that European institutions “undermine political liberty and sovereignty” and warns that, if current trends continue, the continent could be “unrecognizable in 20 years or less.” Additional critiques include alleged censorship, suppression of political opposition, declining birth rates, and the weakening of national identities. The report also contends that European governments are failing to convert public support for peace into practical policy because of internal political limitations.
This strategy follows several sharp statements from senior US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, who criticized restrictions on free speech in Europe and expressed alignment with far-right movements, such as Germany’s AfD. While the strategy does not explicitly reference specific parties, it mirrors Trump’s longstanding backing of leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orban, known for his anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ positions.
Despite the confrontational tone of the US strategy, Kallas underlined that collaboration with Washington remains indispensable for Europe, as stated by reports.
