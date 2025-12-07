Combined Russian Strike In Kremenchuk Causes Interruptions In Electricity, Heat, And Water Supply

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the mayor of Kremenchuk, Vladislav Maletsky.

“Another massive combined strike on Kremenchuk's infrastructure... Currently, some areas of the city are experiencing interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply,” he said.

According to the mayor, all city services are working around the clock to restore critical systems as quickly as possible.

Maletsky urged Kremenchuk residents to stay in safe places and not to publish photos and videos of the aftermath of the strikes.

“Official and confirmed information about the consequences will be released by the regional military administration after the situation has been assessed,” the mayor added.

As reported, a missile threat was declared throughout Ukraine du to MiG-31K aircraft carrying Kinzhal missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force detected high-speed targets in Kremenchuk. In addition, the city was subjected to a massive attack by strike drones.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service