Qatar PM says Gaza ceasefire incomplete without West Bank
(MENAFN) Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the current ceasefire in Gaza is only a partial step and cannot be considered complete unless it also encompasses the situation in the West Bank. His remarks came during a panel discussion at the Doha Forum 2025, according to general diplomatic summaries.
He explained that Qatar views regional stability as essential to its national security and emphasized that Doha does not seek influence through force. Instead, he said the country favors diplomacy, investment, and strategic cooperation — an approach he described as central to Qatar’s foreign policy identity. According to a foreign ministry statement, Qatar “does not aspire to project power through military means, but rather through diplomacy, investment, and strategic partnerships - an approach he described as Qatar's defining contribution in this field.”
The prime minister stressed that Qatar’s mediation strategy relies on maintaining open communication with all sides. He said Qatar “works to resolve conflicts through mediation in an increasingly fractured international landscape,” and that Qatar “consistently seeks to keep channels of communication open with all parties and refrains from taking sides, because without such openness, no dispute can be meaningfully resolved.”
He added that “All progress achieved by Qatar in this sphere since 2013 has stemmed from its engagement with every stakeholder.”
Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict requires a comprehensive approach rather than a narrow focus on Gaza alone. He underscored “the importance of addressing the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict - an endeavor that must go beyond ending the catastrophe in Gaza to include the situation in the West Bank and the fulfillment of Palestinian national aspirations.”
Calling the moment a critical juncture, he said, “We are at a decisive moment with respect to the Gaza ceasefire,” noting that mediators are now working on the second phase of the agreement, which he described as an interim measure. He said Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, and the United States are collaborating on shaping this next stage.
The ceasefire, which began on Oct. 10, marked the end of a two-year conflict that left more than 70,000 people dead — the majority women and children — and injured nearly 171,000 since October 2023.
The agreement’s first phase involves the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. It also outlines plans to rebuild Gaza and establish a new governing structure that excludes Hamas.
