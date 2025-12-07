Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets With GCC Head
"I am pleased to meet with Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
We held an exchange of view on succesful Azerbaijan-GCC relations and discussed opportunities to further expand our cooperation," Hajiyev noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment