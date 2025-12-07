Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets With GCC Head

Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets With GCC Head


2025-12-07 01:06:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaevi, the publication of Hajiyev on X page said, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to meet with Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

We held an exchange of view on succesful Azerbaijan-GCC relations and discussed opportunities to further expand our cooperation," Hajiyev noted.

MENAFN07122025000187011040ID1110447233



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search