403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Final round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off tomorrow at Mubadala Arena
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, 5 December 2025: The final round of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup gets underway tomorrow (Saturday) at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, with top clubs and academies from across the UAE competing as the title race reaches its decisive stage.
The two-day championship features over-18 division matches, with qualifying rounds on Saturday, followed by the semi-finals, finals, and awards ceremony on Sunday.
The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup is one of the key competitions on the national jiu-jitsu calendar, serving as a benchmark for club performance and supporting the development of emerging talent across different age groups.
Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club head into the final round with closely matched chances. Al Wahda will look to defend its title, while Baniyas and Al Ain aim to deliver strong performances that could shift the standings. With the title still within reach for all three, fans can expect a competitive day of high-level matchups.
Al Ain athlete Suhail Turkman said, “The final round is a crucial stage for us, especially with how close the level is between the clubs. Over the past period, we worked on improving our physical and mental readiness and studied various fighting styles to ensure we approach every match in the best possible way. We understand the value of this championship and what winning the title means for the club. That’s why we will go into the round with strong determination and full focus to deliver a performance that reflects Al Ain’s ambitions and brings us closer to our goal until the very end.”
The two-day championship features over-18 division matches, with qualifying rounds on Saturday, followed by the semi-finals, finals, and awards ceremony on Sunday.
The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup is one of the key competitions on the national jiu-jitsu calendar, serving as a benchmark for club performance and supporting the development of emerging talent across different age groups.
Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club head into the final round with closely matched chances. Al Wahda will look to defend its title, while Baniyas and Al Ain aim to deliver strong performances that could shift the standings. With the title still within reach for all three, fans can expect a competitive day of high-level matchups.
Al Ain athlete Suhail Turkman said, “The final round is a crucial stage for us, especially with how close the level is between the clubs. Over the past period, we worked on improving our physical and mental readiness and studied various fighting styles to ensure we approach every match in the best possible way. We understand the value of this championship and what winning the title means for the club. That’s why we will go into the round with strong determination and full focus to deliver a performance that reflects Al Ain’s ambitions and brings us closer to our goal until the very end.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment