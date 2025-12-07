403
Gunmen Kidnap 13 Farmers In Northeastern Nigeria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Local authorities in northeastern Nigeria announced the abduction of 13 farmers following an attack by gunmen on the village of Malari in the Konduga area of Borno State said that the gunmen attacked the village shortly before midnight and abducted 14 onion farmers, one of whom later managed to escape. The farmers had been spending the night in their fields irrigating their crops and protecting their livestock Konduga area is located approximately 35 km from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, which has been plagued for years by violence stemming from the Boko Haram insurgency incident follows a series of kidnappings over the past two weeks, including the abduction of more than 300 students in Niger State and 38 worshippers in Kwara State, all of whom were later released President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently declared a state of emergency and ordered the recruitment of thousands of personnel to bolster security across the country sources also reported that the kidnappers contacted them to demand a ransom in exchange for the release of the abductees.Farmers Nigeria
