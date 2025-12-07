403
Deadly Fire Claims 23 Lives In India's Goa State
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 23 people were killed after a fire broke out at an entertainment venue in India's Goa state, according to state officials blaze erupted shortly after midnight in the Arpora area of North Goa. Authorities said several tourists were among the victims, though most of those who died were staff members Press Trust of India quoted local police as saying the fire was triggered by a gas cylinder explosion and has since been extinguished Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state government has ordered a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and to assess whether fire safety norms and building regulations were followed coastal state of Goa is one of India's most popular tourist destinations, known for its sandy beaches.Goa Fire India
