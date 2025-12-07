Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deadly Fire Claims 23 Lives In India's Goa State

Deadly Fire Claims 23 Lives In India's Goa State


2025-12-07 01:06:00
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 23 people were killed after a fire broke out at an entertainment venue in India's Goa state, according to state officials blaze erupted shortly after midnight in the Arpora area of North Goa. Authorities said several tourists were among the victims, though most of those who died were staff members Press Trust of India quoted local police as saying the fire was triggered by a gas cylinder explosion and has since been extinguished Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state government has ordered a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and to assess whether fire safety norms and building regulations were followed coastal state of Goa is one of India's most popular tourist destinations, known for its sandy beaches.

Goa Fire India

MENAFN07122025000067011011ID1110447222



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search