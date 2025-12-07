Mofa Secretary General Meets Finnish Delegation

Doha: Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with a delegation from Finland, headed by Ambassador-at-Large for the Middle East and Gulf Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, H E Harri Kamarainen. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.