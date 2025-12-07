Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mofa Secretary General Meets Finnish Delegation


2025-12-07 01:02:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with a delegation from Finland, headed by Ambassador-at-Large for the Middle East and Gulf Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, H E Harri Kamarainen. The meeting reviewed bilateral relations.

MENAFN07122025000063011010ID1110447210



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search