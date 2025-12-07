Panel Discusses Power Of Media

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Doha Forum 2025 in cooperation with the International Media Office, held a panel discussion yesterday titled“The Power of Media and the Search for Truth.”

The session featured CEO and Co-founder of the Tucker Carlson Network, Neil Patel; journalist, co-host of the political show 'The Rest Is Politics', Rory Stewart; CEO of X Strategies, Alex Bruesewitz; and renowned author Nika Soon-Shiong. The panel was moderated by journalist Yalda Hakim of Sky News.

At the outset of the discussion, participants saluted the struggle and courage of journalists working on the ground in Gaza. They also underscored the growing importance of new media - particularly social media platforms that are ever-present on smart devices and mobile phones - which have revolutionized the dissemination of news and information in the modern era.

The speakers stressed the significance of these platforms in amplifying and accelerating the distribution of news content produced by traditional media, including newspapers, radio stations, news agencies, and television networks.