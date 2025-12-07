Al Muraikhi Meets Uruguay Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi meeting yesterday with Minister of foreign Affairs of Uruguay H E Mario Lubetkin (pictured) on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025. He also met Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Panama H E Carlos Hoyos. Al Muraikhi also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Elmedin Konakovic. The meetings discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop it, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.