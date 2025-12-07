Lulia Vantur On Meeting Arbaaz Khan's Newborn Daughter: A Beautiful Child With A Wonderful Family, Will Have A Blessed Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actress and singer Lulia Vantur has been carving a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry, both as an actor and as a singer.

The actress, who shares a beautiful bond with superstar Salman Khan and his entire family, while talking to IANS, revealed about meeting actor Arbaaz Khan's newborn daughter, Sipaara.

The actress told IANS, "Oh, she's lovely! A beautiful child with a wonderful family. She will surely have a blessed life! For the uninitiated, Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan welcomed a baby girl on October 5 this year.

The couple had tied the knot earlier on December 24, 2023, in a private nikah ceremony held at Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai home.

Arbaaz had taken to his social media account to announce the happy news.

He wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, I and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Their ceremony was a close-knit affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Talking about Lulia Vantur, the Romanian actress a few weeks ago had the honour to sing in the holy city of the Vatican, in front of the Pope.

Talking about her experience, Lulia told IANS, "It was incredibly exciting and also a huge responsibility. I chose to sing in both Romanian and Hindi because I wanted both parts of my identity to be present at the Vatican. I am already half Indian at heart, so it felt natural."

She added, "I performed two songs that shaped my career: La Betleem Colo Joos, the Romanian version of 'Teri Meri', which was actually the original composition, and of course 'Teri Meri'. Many years ago, I sang the Romanian version, and when Himesh Reshammiya and the team heard it, they recreated it into the 'Teri Meri' you all know today. It's a song that touches hearts, and I wanted the message to reach people there as well."

The singer further said, "Honestly, I didn't have much time to prepare, which turned out to be a blessing because I didn't have time to overthink. I remember during rehearsals, before the microphones arrived, I tested the acoustics of the huge auditorium. My voice just travelled through the space so beautifully that I felt we didn't even need mics. That was one of the most special moments."

Talking about a special moment, Lulia revealed, "One of the organisers was so moved during the rehearsal that she told me the next day she dreamed of me singing. That meant so much."

The singer further elaborated, "At first, I was invited only to be part of a global anthem called 'We Are the New World', created by Pooh Bear, a renowned American producer. It carries a strong message of unity, kindness, and contributing to a world that is changing so fast. Later, they asked if I wanted to perform additional songs of my choice, and it came naturally to choose 'La Betleem Colo Joos', 'Teri Meri', and my upcoming Christmas carol. It all felt guided, as if someone above had already chosen for me."

The 'Echoes of Us' actress further spoke about her upcoming projects.

She told IANS, "I just shot an action film in the UK, and I'll soon release a new Romanian Christmas song with a fresh sound that people seem to enjoy even if they don't know the language. I also have two love songs in two different Indian films, one in 'Echoes of Us' and the other in another project I can't reveal yet. Many singles are in the pipeline, and of course, live shows keep happening."

She added, "I recently performed in Delhi at Max Amini's show, and the audience was fantastic. Performing live is what I love the most; that exchange of energy is priceless."