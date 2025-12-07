J&K Crime Branch Files Charge Sheet In Job Fraud Case, Accused Promised Jobs In Bank

A statement issued by J&K Crime Branch Kashmir said,“The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir submitted a charge sheet in case FIR No. 50/2023 under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120-B of the RPC before the Hon'ble Court of Passenger Tax, Sub-Registrar Srinagar."

The case stems from a written complaint alleging that the accused persons deceived the complainants on the false promise of securing jobs in J&K Bank. In the process, they allegedly collected huge sums from the victims.

Acting on the complaint, a probe was initiated at the Police Station Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir). During the probe, it surfaced that the accused individuals had provided fake and forged appointment orders to the complainants, thereby dishonestly inducing them to part with their money.

The investigation established the involvement of both accused in orchestrating the fraudulent act. Based on the evidence gathered, including documentary proof, statements of witnesses, and forensic examination, EOW (Crime Branch Kashmir) concluded that the accused had committed offences punishable under the referenced sections of the RPC.

“Consequently, the charge sheet has been submitted before the competent court for judicial determination. The Economic Offences Wing reiterates its commitment to combating financial fraud and safeguarding the interests of the public by ensuring that offenders are brought to justice,” the statement added.

Drug smuggling, financial frauds like hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities are under the scanner of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, as it is believed that funds generated from these activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in the union territory.