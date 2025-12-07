403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Says It Seized Control of Another Ukrainian Settlements
(MENAFN) Russia announced Friday it has seized control of another Ukrainian settlement as Moscow's military advances continue across multiple front lines.
The Russian Defense Ministry declared in an official statement that Bezimenne, located in the Donetsk region, now falls under Russian control. The ministry further asserted that a total of seven settlements across three Ukrainian regions have been captured within the last seven days.
Ukrainian military officials are disputing portions of Russia's territorial claims. The Ukrainian General Staff pushed back against the assertions, maintaining that Pokrovsk city remains firmly in Ukrainian hands while combat operations persist in several contested zones.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged Moscow's territorial gains in certain sectors, stating the advances are encountering "violent resistance."
The conflicting battlefield narratives from both nations remain difficult to independently confirm as the war continues.
The Russian Defense Ministry declared in an official statement that Bezimenne, located in the Donetsk region, now falls under Russian control. The ministry further asserted that a total of seven settlements across three Ukrainian regions have been captured within the last seven days.
Ukrainian military officials are disputing portions of Russia's territorial claims. The Ukrainian General Staff pushed back against the assertions, maintaining that Pokrovsk city remains firmly in Ukrainian hands while combat operations persist in several contested zones.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged Moscow's territorial gains in certain sectors, stating the advances are encountering "violent resistance."
The conflicting battlefield narratives from both nations remain difficult to independently confirm as the war continues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment