Russia, Ukraine Trade Massive Air Assaults
(MENAFN) Both warring nations launched devastating aerial assaults Saturday, with military commands from each side reporting widespread destruction across enemy territory.
Moscow's Defense Ministry declared its armed forces executed large-scale bombardments targeting Ukrainian military installations across 152 separate districts—marking one of the conflict's most geographically expansive single-day operations.
The coordinated offensive deployed multiple weapon systems including warplanes, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile batteries, and ground artillery. Moscow reported strikes against power grids, transportation networks, ammunition storage facilities, and forward operating bases where troops are stationed, according to an official ministry communiqué.
Russian air defense systems intercepted two US-manufactured HIMARS rocket launchers and destroyed 366 hostile drones within a 24-hour period, military officials announced.
Ukraine's General Staff countered with reports that drone swarms penetrated deep into Russian territory Friday evening, striking a major petroleum refinery and disrupting fuel logistics critical to Moscow's military operations inside Ukraine.
Kyiv's forces also claimed significant damage to a munitions component manufacturing facility located in the Luhansk region—territory currently occupied by Russian forces.
Ukrainian military sources confirmed Russian bombardment struck the Fastov airport in the Kyiv periphery alongside a nearby rail terminal.
Responding to Ukraine's battlefield reports, Ramzan Kadyrov—leader of Russia's Chechnya region—characterized the Fastov strike as retaliation for Friday's attack on the Grozny-City skyscraper complex.
Independently confirming battlefield claims from either combatant remains extremely difficult amid the active warfare environment.
