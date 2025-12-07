Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Merz holds phone call with Palestinian leader

2025-12-07 12:41:22
(MENAFN) Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz held an extensive phone discussion with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, where he conveyed firm backing for the US-driven peace proposal for Gaza, according to official statements released Saturday.

As stated by reports, government spokesman Stefan Kornelius noted that Merz “underlined his support for US President Donald Trump’s peace plan” and praised the Palestinian Authority for its willingness to engage constructively with the initiative.

The statement also highlighted Merz’s view that the Palestinian Authority must swiftly advance long-delayed internal reforms. “If this is achieved, it can play a constructive role in the post-war order,” the spokesman said.

Merz reaffirmed that the long-pursued, negotiated two-state framework should continue to serve as the foundation for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. He stressed that such an approach could pave the way toward “lasting peace and security” for both sides.

The conversation took place shortly before the chancellor began a regional trip scheduled to include visits to Jordan and Israel over the weekend.

