US, Ukraine discuss steps toward ending war
(MENAFN) US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, serving as an informal advisor to President Donald Trump, held their sixth round of discussions in two weeks with senior Ukrainian officials to explore ways to bring the conflict with Russia to an end, according to general statements released Friday.
The two-day exchange, described as “constructive,” involved Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff Andriy Hnatov, with conversations centered on “advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine,” as noted in official readouts.
During the meeting, Umerov reiterated that Ukraine remains focused on securing an outcome that “protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future.”
Participants also reviewed recent US contacts with Russian officials and examined potential measures that could bring the nearly four-year conflict to a close.
Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow to discuss a possible peace arrangement. After those talks, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov indicated that Moscow expects Washington to relay insights from the parallel US-Ukraine discussions held in Florida.
In those Florida sessions, American and Ukrainian representatives addressed the deterrence capabilities required to uphold enduring peace and reached common ground on a broader security structure.
Both sides stressed that meaningful movement toward any deal “depends on Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings.”
