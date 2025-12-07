403
Syrian leader warns against undermining true framework in Golan Heights
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a stark warning on Saturday, declaring that any Israeli effort to modify the 1974 Disengagement Agreement or advance alternative proposals — including the idea of a new buffer zone — would transform the region into “a dangerous place with unknown consequences.”
During a dialogue session at Doha Forum 2025, Sharaa argued that Israel is attempting to “export its crises to other countries” in order to divert attention from the ongoing massacres in Gaza. According to general reports, he said Israel continues to frame all of its actions as necessary for security, while Syria has, since its liberation, “sent positive messages aimed at strengthening regional stability.”
Sharaa underscored that Syria remains firm in its position that Israel must fully comply with the 1974 agreement that outlines the ceasefire arrangements in the Golan Heights.
He also challenged the rationale behind proposals for a demilitarized buffer zone, questioning their practicality and the absence of clarity over who would oversee security in such an area if Syrian forces are removed. “There are many questions surrounding the demand for a demilitarized zone. Who will protect this area if the Syrian army is not present?” he asked.
The president insisted that any new arrangement must safeguard Syrian interests, emphasizing that “Syria is the party exposed to Israeli attacks, so who is more entitled to demand withdrawal and security arrangements?”
Sharaa further revealed that negotiations involving Syria and Israel are underway with US participation, and that various countries support Damascus’ position calling for Israel to pull back to the lines that existed before Dec. 8, 2024.
