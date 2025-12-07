403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fidan says Turkey to continue efforts to advance Gaza peace plan
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that Türkiye is pressing ahead with efforts to move the Gaza peace initiative forward as quickly as possible amid a worsening humanitarian situation, according to general reports.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025, Fidan emphasized that Ankara is focused on taking “concrete and practical steps” toward progress in Gaza. He noted that “There is enormous humanitarian and diplomatic work underway to halt the war and put the peace plan into action,” but cautioned that “Israel’s intentions remain equally negative. This process must be managed carefully.”
Fidan explained that Türkiye remains committed to activating the coordination mechanisms needed to advance the agreement, saying that consistent communication with regional partners, as well as with American and European counterparts, is ongoing. He stressed that “as soon as possible,” Ankara intends to do all it can to ensure the plan proceeds and the humanitarian catastrophe is brought to an end.
The Gaza initiative includes several key components: releasing all Israeli captives in return for Palestinian detainees, establishing a lasting ceasefire, implementing a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, creating a new governance structure in the territory, and reconstructing the enclave devastated by two years of war. A truce has been in place since October but has been repeatedly violated by Israel.
During the forum, Fidan also examined several publications presented by general media partners, including The Evidence, which compiles visual documentation of events in Gaza; The Witness, containing accounts from journalists, medical personnel, and affected residents; and The Perpetrator, which outlines individuals involved in the violence, whether directly or through support roles.
He commended the collection, stating that the works “contain extensive information about what happened in Gaza.”
Speaking on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025, Fidan emphasized that Ankara is focused on taking “concrete and practical steps” toward progress in Gaza. He noted that “There is enormous humanitarian and diplomatic work underway to halt the war and put the peace plan into action,” but cautioned that “Israel’s intentions remain equally negative. This process must be managed carefully.”
Fidan explained that Türkiye remains committed to activating the coordination mechanisms needed to advance the agreement, saying that consistent communication with regional partners, as well as with American and European counterparts, is ongoing. He stressed that “as soon as possible,” Ankara intends to do all it can to ensure the plan proceeds and the humanitarian catastrophe is brought to an end.
The Gaza initiative includes several key components: releasing all Israeli captives in return for Palestinian detainees, establishing a lasting ceasefire, implementing a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, creating a new governance structure in the territory, and reconstructing the enclave devastated by two years of war. A truce has been in place since October but has been repeatedly violated by Israel.
During the forum, Fidan also examined several publications presented by general media partners, including The Evidence, which compiles visual documentation of events in Gaza; The Witness, containing accounts from journalists, medical personnel, and affected residents; and The Perpetrator, which outlines individuals involved in the violence, whether directly or through support roles.
He commended the collection, stating that the works “contain extensive information about what happened in Gaza.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment