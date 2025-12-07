Temps Fall Across Kingdom, Scattered Showers Expected In Eastern Areas

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) -- Temperatures dropped on Sunday, with relatively cold conditions prevailing across most parts of the Kingdom, as low-altitude clouds appeared and intermittent rain showers were expected at times over eastern and southeastern areas.Rain chances are forecast to gradually weaken during the evening hours. Winds will be moderate northwesterlies, occasionally active.In its daily report, the Jordan Meteorological Department warned of the risk of fog formation during the morning hours over mountainous areas as well as some desert and plain regions. It also cautioned against slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall.The department said that weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday will remain relatively cold in most regions, while temperatures will be mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are expected to persist, with moderate southwesterly winds.On Wednesday, a slight further drop in temperatures is forecast, bringing cold conditions to the highlands and plains, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will see mild weather.Clouds at different altitudes are expected, with a chance of scattered rain showers over parts of the northern and central regions. Winds will be moderate southwesterlies, at times brisk.Temperatures on Sunday are expected to range between 15 C and 7 C in eastern Amman, and 13 C to 5 C in western Amman. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range between 13 C and 6 C, while the Sharah highlands will record 16 C to 4 C.In the Badia regions, temperatures will range between 19 C and 9 C, and 16 C to 8 C in the plains. The northern Jordan Valley will see 24 C to 14 C, the southern Jordan Valley 26 C to 15 C, the Dead Sea 24 C to 15 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba 25 C to 14 C.