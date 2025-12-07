Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field increased by $0.59, or 0.9%, compared to last week, to $66.49 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $66.95 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $66.22 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $64.5 per barrel, which is $0.69, or 1.1%, more than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $65.05 per barrel, and the minimum price was $64.19 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $40.75 per barrel, down $3.9, or 8.7%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $42.10 per barrel, and the lowest was $39.30 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $64.36 per barrel for the week, up $0.6, or 0.9%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $64.64 per barrel, and the lowest was $64.18 per barrel.