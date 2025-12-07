Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices
|
Oil type/date
|
01.12.2025
|
02.12.2025
|
03.12.2025
|
04.12.2025
|
05.12.2025
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$66.22
|
$66.22
|
$66.54
|
$66.50
|
$66.95
|
$66.49
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$64.19
|
$64.21
|
$64.54
|
$64.51
|
$65.05
|
$64.5
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$42.10
|
$41.58
|
$40.90
|
$39.86
|
$39.30
|
$40.75
|
Dated Brent
|
$64.22
|
$64.18
|
$64.41
|
$64.36
|
$64.64
|
$64.36
