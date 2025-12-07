Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Military Commissariats In TOT Of Luhansk Region Encourage School Graduates To Go To War

Russian Military Commissariats In TOT Of Luhansk Region Encourage School Graduates To Go To War


2025-12-07 12:05:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksii Kharchenko, according to Ukrinform.

“Employees of Russian military commissariats in the so-called 'LPR' have intensified their propaganda efforts among graduating students. They talk about the advantages of participating in the war for further career advancement,” the report says.

Read also: Russian army loses 1,180 more soldiers in war against Ukraine

It is noted that military commissars offer schoolchildren two options: a contract or admission to a military university.

As reported by Ukrinform, a new wave of covert mobilization has begun in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

Photo: DIU MOU

MENAFN07122025000193011044ID1110447155



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search