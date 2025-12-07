Russian Military Commissariats In TOT Of Luhansk Region Encourage School Graduates To Go To War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksii Kharchenko, according to Ukrinform.

“Employees of Russian military commissariats in the so-called 'LPR' have intensified their propaganda efforts among graduating students. They talk about the advantages of participating in the war for further career advancement,” the report says.

It is noted that military commissars offer schoolchildren two options: a contract or admission to a military university.

As reported by Ukrinform, a new wave of covert mobilization has begun in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

Photo: DIU MOU