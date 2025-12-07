Russian Military Commissariats In TOT Of Luhansk Region Encourage School Graduates To Go To War
“Employees of Russian military commissariats in the so-called 'LPR' have intensified their propaganda efforts among graduating students. They talk about the advantages of participating in the war for further career advancement,” the report says.Read also: Russian army loses 1,180 more soldiers in war against Ukraine
It is noted that military commissars offer schoolchildren two options: a contract or admission to a military university.
As reported by Ukrinform, a new wave of covert mobilization has begun in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.
Photo: DIU MOU
